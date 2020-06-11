Barbara G. Corliss, 65, of Waterbury Center died in the comfort of her home on June 6, 2020.
She was born in Alamosa, Colo., May 26, 1955, daughter of Marvin L. and Theresa (Henson) Achatz. She grew up in Leadville, Colo., and graduated from Lake County High School.
On Sept. 1, 1989, Barb married Steven M. Corliss in Waterbury Center. Steve died Nov. 27, 2019.
Barb moved to Vermont in 1977 and settled in Waterbury with her former husband, Doug Bedell. Barb worked as a housekeeper for many years for Village Green in Stowe. She was later employed for 10 years in production at Green Mountain Coffee Roasters in Waterbury.
Barb was a member of the Harry N. Cutting American Legion Auxiliary Unit 59 in Waterbury. In her leisure time, she enjoyed playing bingo, trying her luck at the casinos and taking long rides on country roads throughout Vermont with her girls.
Survivors include two daughters, Tammy Bedell of Waterbury Center, and Wendy Brown and husband Donovan of Winsted, Conn.; two grandchildren, Donovan Brown Jr. and Cole Brown; a stepson, Steven C. Corliss of Berlin; two sisters, Anna Hollingsworth and husband Sam of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Nancy Youmans and husband Don of Denver; two brothers, James Achatz and wife Kathy of Buena Vista, Colo., and Bill Olme and wife Rhonda of Monument, Colo.; and extended family.
A sister, Carol Fuller, died earlier.
Services will be planned for a future date. Donations in her memory would be appreciated to the Waterbury Area Senior Center, 14 Stowe St., Waterbury, VT 05676 or to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre VT 05641 (cvhhh.org). Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences: perkinsparker.com or the funeral home’s Facebook page.