Barbara Ann (Schmidt) Kohlmorgen, 63, of Grantham, N.H., died peacefully at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Barbara was born on Jan. 6, 1959, in New York, and was the daughter of the late Karl and Carolynn (Devine) Schmidt. Barbara attended high school in New Fairfield, Conn., and was her high school’s student body president, graduating in 1976. She continued her education at Western Connecticut University, Yale University as an intern, and finished with a master’s degree in 1997 from Harvard University.
Barbara married the love of her life, Kenneth, in 1989, and together shared 33 beautiful years of marriage, raising one son, Kevin, who she truly cherished.
Barbara began her career after college in the medical field. She became a medical technologist working at several New England hospitals, including Massachusetts General Hospital. Barb worked in medical research for Instrumentation Laboratory and pharmaceutical sales for Abbott. Barbara also created a new medical sales division for Quad Tech Corp of Boston.
Following her medical career, Barbara became an innkeeper, co-owning the Woodbound Inn in Jaffrey, N.H., alongside her husband Ken, sister Janet, and brother-in-law Rick, as well as the Season’s Pass Inn in Stowe with her husband.
Family was Barbara’s passion. She loved raising her son Kevin and was a second mother to her nephews and many of Kevin’s friends growing up. She loved staying up to date on all their journeys and accomplishments.
She loved being an innkeeper. When guests came to the inn, she would love to hear the stories of the people passing through. She would frequently bake banana and pumpkin bread for them. When she wasn’t innkeeping, Barbara loved to travel. She loved driving to Grand Isle with Ken, and visiting Kevin in Austin, Texas, to taste some of the best barbecue at Terry Black’s.
She adored the band, Journey. A recent highlight of her life was going to a concert in March this year with Ken and Kevin. In her free time, she loved to write children’s books accompanied by Turbo, her German short-haired pointer. The books were illustrated by her mother-in-law, Irene. Her most recent book, “Previn the Prairie Dog,” was a short story dedicated to her son Kevin.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Kenneth Kohlmorgen of 33 years; son, Kevin Kohlmorgen of Austin; sister, Janet (Richard) Kohlmorgen of Rindge, N.H.; mother-in-law, Irene Kohlmorgen of New Fairfield, Conn.; and nephews John and Brian Kohlmorgen of Rindge.
A celebration of life will be held 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Cathedral of the Pines, 10 Hale Hill Road, Rindge NH 03461.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a memorial donation in Barbara’s name to the Cathedral of the Pines, and the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
To share memories, photos and condolences with Barbara’s family, please visit her permanent online memorial at cournoyerfh.com.
