Join the Allaire family at an open house to celebrate Barbara Allaire on Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 2-5 p.m., 175 Moulton Lane, Stowe.
Barbara, 91, of Stowe, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in the comfort of her home for 45 years looking out at the beautiful Worcester Range.
With the exception of two years, Barbara lived her entire life in Stowe. For 40-plus of those years, she served in some capacity with town government in Stowe, from the board of listers and secretary of the development review board to auditor and more.
Private interment took place in West Branch Cemetery. If one wishes, memorials would be appreciated to the Stowe Cemetery Remembrance Program (to be used for beautification at West Branch Cemetery), PO Box 730, Stowe VT 05672.
