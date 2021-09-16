Arthur Kramer, 78, of Williamstown, died early Wednesday morning, Sept. 8, 2021, at his home.
He was born Jan. 1, 1943, in Arlington, Mass., the son of Arthur W. Kramer Jr. and Katherine (Kilfoyle). Raised in Cambridge and Reading, Mass., Arthur attended Central Catholic School in Lawrence. He graduated from Norwich University in the Class of 1966.
He served in the U.S. Army, New York Air National Guard and Vermont Air National Guard as a helicopter pilot for over 30 years. A decorated serviceman, he was awarded the Bronze Star, a Purple Heart and the Air Medal before retiring from military service as a major.
Arthur taught 7th grade American history at Tupper Lake Middle School in New York. He retired in 2000.
He married his wife, Annmarie (Watson) Alexander, at the White Chapel of Norwich University in 2000.
He was inducted into the Norwich University Athletic Hall of Fame as a member of the 1964 championship hockey team. A dedicated family man and community member, Arthur enjoyed hockey, New England history and local curiosities like covered bridges and Revere bells.
He was predeceased by his father, mother and brother, John.
He is survived by his wife, Annie; daughter, Darci LaFave (William Whitney) of Lake Placid, N.Y.; son, Travis Kramer (Brandon Snider) of Astoria, N.Y.; stepdaughters, Kirsten Alexander, (Hector Ortiz) and Shauna Larson (Chad Heise), both of Stowe; sisters, Katherine Groves (James) of Gloucester, Mass., and Michelle Kramer (Steve Cook) of Reading, Mass; brother, Peter Kramer (Laurie Gardner) of Reading; granddaughters, Alexandra LaFave, Skylar Larson, Sydney Larson, Ellie Ortiz and Ana Ortiz.
There are no calling hours. Graveside service with military honors will be held Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center.
Contributions may be made in memory of Arthur to: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston MA 02284, or Norwich University Alumni Relations, Attn: Laurie J. LaMothe, 158 Harmon Drive, Northfield VT 05663.
Online condolences may be made at dayfunerals.com. Arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home in Randolph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.