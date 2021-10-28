Arnold Langbo

Arnold (Arny) Langbo, 84, of Sanibel Island, Fla., and formerly of Stowe, died peacefully at home on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.
Born and raised in Richmond, British Columbia, Arny married Martha Miller, also of Richmond, in 1959. Through 62 years of devoted marriage, Arny and Martha raised eight children together while living in various locations across Canada, as well as Battle Creek, Mich., during Arny’s proud 44-year tenure with the company he thoroughly enjoyed going to work for every day — the Kellogg Company.
Arny’s loves were family, music, travel, his Kellogg career and the New York Yankees. He was known for his integrity, his intelligence, his tenacity, his wit, his faith and his capacity for caring about others. In particular, he cared deeply about the education of young people, fostering hope for their future and advancement. He put these qualities to work every day in his life-long roles as a son, a brother, a husband, a father, a grandfather, a leader, a teacher, a mentor and a friend.
Unquestionably, Arny’s proudest role was as husband to Martha and patriarch to their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arny was preceded in death by his mother, Laura Langbo; father, Oscar Langbo; and two sisters, Maude Brown and Agnes Laukkanen.
Arny’s legacy will be his unwavering dedication to foster the faith, intellect and humanity that lie in the hearts and minds of his surviving family.
Arny is survived by his wife, Martha; his eight children, Sharon (David) Bateman, Maureen (Marc) Langbo Langlois, Susan (Robert) Maks, Roderick (Lisa) Langbo, Robert (Teresa) Langbo, Gary (Elizabeth) Langbo, Craig (Carrie) Langbo and Keith (Erin) Langbo; his 19 grandchildren, Brydon, Devin, Ayden, Nicole (Joshua), Taylor (Paige), Connor, Bailey, Emily, Luke, Elizabeth, Julia, William, Charlotte, Henry, Katherine, Jack, Sara, Lily, Noah; and two great-grandchildren, Charles and Oliver.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations in Arny’s memory be made to Bishop John A. Marshall School, Attention Carrie Wilson, 680 Laporte Road, Morrisville VT 05661.
