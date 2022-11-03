Anthony Michael Rocchio, 88, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He lived courageously with dementia for many years.
Born on Dec. 16, 1933, to Michael and Ernestine (Donatelli) Rocchio, Anthony grew up on Cottage Avenue in North Providence, R.I., where his grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins were all neighbors.
Upon graduating from North Providence High School in 1951, Anthony attended Norwich University in Northfield before enlisting in the Army at the age of 18. He trained in the Rocky Mountains for his role as a mountaineer during the Korean War where he led search and rescue missions on Mt. Fuji in Japan. That experience was transformative, opening his eyes to the value in understanding other cultures, particularly that of the Japanese people.
Anthony completed a degree in English at the University of Rhode Island (1958), then earned a master’s degree in English literature (1964), focusing on the works of William Faulkner. His teaching career began in Rhode Island as he began his family.
Moving to Vermont in 1963, Anthony taught English and coached basketball and football at Montpelier High School. From 1972 Anthony’s career continued at Hanover High School as an English teacher and football coach.
In 1979, Anthony returned to Rhode Island to accept a position at Providence College as academic advisor to athletes: one of the nation’s first such positions. He fostered academic skills and built enduring relationships with student athletes in all sports with a focus on the school’s basketball players. Once again returning to Vermont, he taught at Springfield High School from the 1980s until his retirement in 1997.
He and his loving wife Cynthia lived in Windsor. In retirement, Anthony worked at the Dartmouth College gym, volunteering for football games, greeting everyone with a friendly smile and a kind word. Working at the front desk at the Dartmouth gym, he enjoyed engaging conversations with visitors throughout the day.
Anthony was also known to celebrate friendships with good food: it was not uncommon for him to cook for visiting relatives and friends or arrange a spontaneous trip with friends, loading into a car to drive to his beloved Rhode Island for an afternoon or evening of Italian fare, gathered at a fondly remembered restaurant or in his mother’s kitchen on Cottage Avenue.
Anthony’s red sauce is famous and legendary.
He loved working class neighborhoods, good movies, books and conversation in equal measure.
Anthony will be remembered as a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend. His enthusiasm and sense of humor, his love of language and literature were contagious. He encouraged his children and his students to strive to be understanding, patient, kind and to avoid judging others.
Anthony was predeceased by his parents and his younger brother, Michael.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Cynthia DeVaux Rocchio; his children, Anne Elizabeth (Chris), David (Jackie), Paul, Tina, and Mia (Steve); and by his adoring grandchildren, Giulia, Callum, Arianna, Benjamin and Antonia.
The family is planning a gathering to honor and celebrate Anthony on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. For details of the celebration, email his daughters Anne or Mia at arocchiododge77@gmail.com or miadonata.rocchio@gmail.com, or David at rocchio.david@gmail.com.
The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the dedicated caregivers at the Grafton County Nursing Home in North Haverhill, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer’s research may be made in memory of Anthony through the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.