Anni Bauer Deck, 93, of Cary, N.C., previously of Stowe, died March 8, 2021, after a very brief illness in the company of her daughter, Anna, and was reunited with her husband.
Anni was born in Bamberg, Germany on Nov. 14, 1927, and was married to Sgt. Leslie J Deck on Dec. 29, 1952, in Germany. Leslie predeceased her on Jan. 6, 2017.
Anni leaves behind her daughter, Anna Story, and her husband, Myron; former son-in-law, Richard Story and his wife, Lesley Rust; son Leslie and his wife, Sieglinde; grandchildren, Paul Story and his wife, Liza, Sean Story and his wife, Liz, Jeff Story and his partner, Maggie, Melanie Deck Gebauer and her fiancé, Andy Rivers, and Christopher Deck and his wife, Premela; great-grandchildren, Natalie and Grayson Gebauer, Gideon Deck and Evie Rose Story; her youngest sister, Johanna Vornlocher and husband, Hans; niece, Joanne Crawford; nephews, Hans Peter Vornlocher, Hans Ludwig Vornlocher, and Jochin and Hermann Zilmer.
She was predeceased by her three other sisters.
Germany was her first home but her second was Stowe. She and her husband moved to Vermont to be closer to her first-born grandchildren and she became a beloved member of the community. She volunteered at the Helen Day Art Center and was a very active member of the Blessed Sacrament Church. She sang in the choir and was a member of the ladies group there.
She also was an avid bridge player and had weekly bridge games with a group of women, many of whom predeceased her. Her dear friend Karen Wheeler remains and remembers Anni as the kind and gentle soul she was.
But mostly Anni, known to her grandchildren as Oma, relished in the love and visits of them all. Sunday dinners, Christmas, Easter and Thanksgiving holidays always had the five of them running around and eating her special meals of spaetzle, schweinebraten and kartoffel balls. The large family dinners always were so much fun.
Anni was a wonderful embroiderer and the whole family has samples of her work that bring such fond memories.
Leslie and Anni left Stowe to move to a small retirement community in North Carolina. The Vermont winters were becoming a bit too harsh as they aged. She became an active member of the Holy Infant Church in Durham. Her daughter Anna had moved to North Carolina the year before for work, Anna and Myron took care of Anni and Leslie for the rest of their lives.
After her husband’s death, Anni moved to Sunrise assisted living facility in Cary, N.C., because of her declining health and mobility. Sunrise was only 20 minutes from her daughter. She lived there for almost four years before her death and was beloved by the Sunrise staff.
Until COVID-19, Anna was able to visit often and help, while Leslie and Sieglinde visited when they could and Skyped daily from Connecticut. These Skype calls were a blessing and Anni loved them.
Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were spread across the country and visited her when able. Her grandson, Chris Deck and his wife Premela attended the University of North Carolina for graduate work and grandson Jeff Story studied at Duke for his nursing degree. She was blessed to have them so close during those times.
Her great-grandchildren were her legacy and she found comfort in knowing that they were hers to love. Their pictures surrounded her and she delighted in visits on FaceTime. She carried a picture of her youngest grandchild, Evie Rose Story, with her everywhere and spoke about the comfort that picture of Evie gave her in her last few months.
Alvin and Annette Battle, dear friends of Anni and Leslie, led the memorial service at her daughter’s home on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Peace and love flowed from those present and those on Zoom.
An interment will occur in June at the Riverside Cemetery Cremation Garden.
