Anyone who fondly remembers the many good times spent over the years with Anni Bauer Deck when she lived in Stowe are invited to her memorial service, interment and reception Saturday, June 5.
Anni, 93, died March 8, 2021, after a very brief illness in the company of her daughter, Anna.
The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. at the Blessed Sacrament Church, Mountain Road, Stowe.
Internment follows in the Riverbank Cemetery Cremation Garden at 11:30 a.m. There will be a tent over the gravesite.
A memorial luncheon will be held at Spruce Camp East Lounge, Stowe Mountain Resort, noon-2 p.m.
