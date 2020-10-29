Andrew H. Carpenter

Andrew Henry Carpenter, 88, died on his birthday, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in the comfort of his home and surrounded by family.
Born in Hardwick on Oct. 23, 1932, he was the son of the late Henry E. and Elsie (Farnham) Carpenter. On July 16, 1951, he married Selma C. Izor in Waterbury. Selma predeceased Andy on July 31, 2020.
Andy was a 1949 graduate of Waterbury High School. While in school he worked weekends and summers at several local businesses, W.E. Collins Ford Garage, Frank & Bud’s Getty, and Ryles Market. On Aug. 15, 1950, he and Selma got engaged, and in September of that year he joined the Army National Guard A Battery, 206th FA Battalion — all of this before his 18th birthday. After his marriage, he was deployed to Munich, Germany, and upon his return he worked briefly at the Winnisquam Dairy in Waterbury, and then started a long and successful career at the Rock of Ages Corporation in Barre.
Truly starting at the bottom as a quarryman, he held various positions over the years. In 1984 he was named vice president of the Quarry Division, a position he held until his retirement in 1991. While at Rock of Ages he traveled to Korea, Japan and the Caribbean, and to several Celtic and Red Sox games.
Andy enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and bowling as a young man; he also enjoyed woodworking and he made many beautiful items for his home. He followed his son Scott’s racing career at Thunder Road and beyond, ran errands for his business, and he spent time clearing and maintaining his property so he could enjoy what he calls the best view off Route 100.
In his own words he said he was “lucky to enjoy a long and useful life.” He had a longtime friendship with the gang, which included Charlie and Kay Mason, Pat and Gerald Towne and Dick and Rena Izor. Together they spent many Saturday evenings dancing the night away at the Legion and enjoying innumerable pool parties at their home.
Andy is loved and mourned by his family, his children, Andrea Barber and her husband, Charles, of Waterbury Center, Scott Carpenter and his wife, Lisa, of Waterbury Center; seven grandchildren, Eric Barber-Isaac and his wife, Marla, of Tucson, Megan Barber and her partner, Linus Wesley, of Stockholm, Sweden, Bryan Barber of Concord, N.H., and Jamie Carpenter and his partner, Mary Sanders, Jennifer Keiser, Justin Ainsworth and Kyla Ainsworth, all of Waterbury Center; five great grandchildren, Ava and Khloe Carpenter, Dakota Richardson and Cohen and Carly Ainsworth; three brothers, Bernard Carpenter and his wife, Marilyn, of Fairfax Va., Bob Carpenter and his wife, Sandy, of Calcium, N.Y., and Brian Carpenter of Santa Rosa, Calif.; a sister, Judy Harriman of Hendersonville, N.C.; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. Andy was predeceased by his sister Euretta Carpenter.
Services will be private. Interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery in Duxbury, with military honors. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre VT 95641 (cvhhh.org).
To send online condolences visit perkinsparker.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.