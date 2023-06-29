Allen Woods, a longtime Stowe resident, has moved on to greener pastures.
Allen, who lived in Stowe from 1958 to 2003, died on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
He will be greatly missed. Whether on the slopes, the golf course, the trout stream or around town, Allen always brought smiles to many faces.
