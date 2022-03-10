Albert Gordon Pike, 78, of Nebraska Valley in Stowe, died peacefully with family by his side on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Albert was born Aug 25, 1943, to Robert and Evelyn Pike in Paris, Maine. He lived and went to school in many places including Maine, Texas, Alaska, Florida, Oregon and finally, Vermont, before graduating from Stowe High School in 1961.
He married Debra Sidway in 1975 and had a son, Robert, in 1977. They worked many years together creating and selling handcrafted jewelry and crafts at local markets and venues in the Mid-Atlantic and New England states. He was a lifetime member of Vermont Handcrafters. Their business, Laughing Waters Silver Jewelry, has been a familiar part of the Stowe Farmers Market for decades.
Albert enjoyed collecting antique vehicles, including military and fire trucks, and going to swap meets to find the parts to restore them. He could fix just about anything. He enjoyed music and simply being at home in the valley.
He is survived by his son, Robert Pike of Chicago; granddaughter, Elise; sister Elaine Pike, of Morrisville; and numerous nephews and nieces.
A private service will be planned to take place in the spring. Donations in Albert’s honor can be made to Meals on Wheels of Lamoille County or Lamoille Home Health & Hospice.
