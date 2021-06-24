Albert G. Besser, Esq., of Morrisville, prominent New Jersey and Vermont attorney, decorated veteran of World War II, erstwhile skier and tennis enthusiast, longtime letter-writing contributor to this publication, and benefactor of many local charities, died on Monday morning, June 14.
A military burial took place at the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe cemetery on June 16.
A full obituary will appear at a later date.
Al is mourned by his wife Gretchen; sons James, Neal and Brian; sister, Ann Besser Scott; son-in-law, Joseph Bocchino; and countless friends and mentees.
