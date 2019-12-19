Blue, green, yellow and red lights shine brightly and sparkle on the Stowe Village Green Tree of Lights in remembrance and in honor of loved ones and with gratitude for blessings and loved ones.
At night the tree is particularly glorious, lighting up the corner of Park and Main streets. Take some time for yourself, along with family and friends, to look at the tree as you pass by.
Thank you for your generosity of each $1 donation to light a bulb on the tree for the Central Vermont Hospice and Lamoille Home Health and Hospices.
One hundred and forty-six lights are now lit. This week 105 bulbs were added.
Twenty-five lights are in memory of Ian Graddock, given by the Groves; five lights in memory of Rob Davison were given anonymously; five lights in honor of all those who have served in the armed services, given anonymously; 50 lights in memory of Grace Olmsted, Marietta Dermody, Nancy Adams Johnson, Thomas H. Johnson and Maria Pitt, given by Courtney Olmsted and Nancy Johnson; one light in memory of Kevin Irving, given anonymously; one light in honor of Bill Dinneen, given anonymously; one light for Joan Stiles, given anonymously; 10 lights in gratitude for family and friends, given by Gordie and Susu Brown; one light in memory of Lorraine Goetschius, given anonymously; one light in memory of Dennis Meiners, given by Zarina O’Hagin; and five lights in memory of Charlie and Vera Bevans, Pauline and Kathy Scruggs, Chris Nilsson, Gordon Campbell, and Jim Watson, given anonymously.
Each week names and blessings will be published in the Stowe Reporter. The Outreach Committee at St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church in Stowe sponsors this ecumenical fundraiser.
The donation coupons and checks made out to the Tree of Lights can be mailed or dropped off at collection sites using the coupon provided in the paper. Collection sites are at The Country Store, Harvest Market and St. John’s in the Mountains. Mail donations to Tree of Lights, c/o General Delivery, Stowe VT 05672.