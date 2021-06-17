Ken Libby of Stowe ID’ed our Throwback Thursday photo from “Dark August,” an obscure cult horror flick shot entirely in Stowe.
The 1976 film starred J.J. Barry, Carolyne Shelyne and Kim Hunter.
Letterboxd offers a concise plot description: “Sal, a New York artist struggling with guilt after accidentally running over a young girl, is stalked around a small Vermont town (Stowe) by the girl’s menacing grandfather, who places a curse on him. He starts having visions of cloaked figures lurking in the woods near his home, along with hex-induced seizures and outbursts.
“An ominous tone is established right away, with little time wasted on backstory, and it’s clear that things are only going to get worse for Sal, who ends up getting an intense tarot card reading and help from a local medium played by Oscar winner Kim Hunter.
The website gives the movie three and a half stars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.