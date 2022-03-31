New York Times bestselling author and speaker Jessica Lahey will share from her book, “The Addiction Inoculation,” and offer an evidence-based exploration of what it means when experts say, “substance abuse is preventable,” Wednesday, April 27, 6-8 p.m. in the Stowe High School auditorium.
The event is free and presented by Lamoille South Unified Union School District and Healthy Lamoille Valley.
Healthy Lamoille Valley has 50 copies of the book available to the community for free.
Email Jessica Bickford, jessica@heatlhylamoillevalley.org.
Lahey will also be signing and selling books at the April event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.