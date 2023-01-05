On Saturday, Jan. 14, Norwich University hosts Cannes Film Festival award-winning documentary film that follows the U.S. Army’s legendary 10th Mountain Division in the Julian Alps region of Italy at the end of World War II.
A reception and chance to meet the filmmaker — professional skier and Colorado Ski Hall of Fame member, Chris Anthony — will be held at 6 p.m. with refreshments; the film begins at 7:30 p.m. in Mack Hall at 158 Harmon Drive in Northfield.
