The deadline for nominations for the Cliff Thompson Public Service Award presented every year at Stowe’s town meeting is Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Stowe Volunteer Firefighters Inc. established the award in 1982 in the name of former chief Clifton H. Thompson.
The award applauds the accomplishments of people who have helped others and served the community the way that Thompson did, with little or no compensation except a great feeling of self-satisfaction.
Nominations can be sent, in writing, to Stowe Volunteer Firefighters, P.O. Box 1132, Stowe VT 05672, or emailed to firefighter Marie Kingsbury at mkingsbury@stowevt.gov.
The names of the award winners are engraved on a plaque displayed in Stowe’s Akeley Soldiers Memorial Building. A $250 donation in the winner’s name will be made to Stowe Free Library or to a charity or organization of the winner’s choice.
