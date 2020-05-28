Stowe’s Memorial Day ceremony — always held on May 30, the traditional day of observance — will not be held this year, another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, members of the Donald McMahon American Legion Post 64 and Auxiliary of Stowe will place wreaths in memory of all military veterans will be placed at Riverbank Cemetery and on the steps of the Akeley Memorial Building on Main Street.
The Legion and Auxiliary hope people will take a few moments on that patriotic day to honor past and present military veterans.