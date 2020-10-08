Due to COVID-19 the Friends of the Stowe Free Library has had to put an indefinite hold on both the inside and outside book sales and, more importantly, the ability to accept any book donations.
The Friends are asking that you please do not leave any books intended as donations at the library.
The Friends will send out notifications via Front Porch Forum, The Stowe Reporter, the Library website, the Library monthly e-newsletter (have you signed up yet?) and the library’s Facebook page when books can again be accepted and dates or book sales when they resume.
Please note that all “In Our Own Backyard” events have been canceled for 2020.
Visit stowelibrary.org/friends, call 253-6145 or email librarian@stowelibrary.org for more information.
