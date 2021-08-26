Have you seen the Stowe Historical Society Museum’s new sign in downtown Stowe?
It’s at the corner of School and Main streets. When it’s out, that means the museum is open for additional or special hours beyond regularly scheduled hours.
Stop by at the museum and see the new exhibits. For those who have never visited the museum, it’s the yellow-colored building at 90 School Street next to the library.
There’s also a new sign at the museum signaling to come on in. Also, if you see the flags out, the museum is open.
So far, the signs seem to be working. Just over 20 visitors came to the museum in just three hours, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the first time the signs were put out.
More at stowehistoricalsociety.org. The museum is regularly open on Tuesday and Saturday afternoons, noon-3 p.m., and Thursdays, 1-4 p.m.
