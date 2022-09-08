Waterbury Ambulance Service needs a new facility and it’s hosting a fundraiser Sunday, Sept. 11, 4-7 p.m., at the Old Stage at the Double E in Essex Junction, with music from The Grift, food trucks and a silent auction.

“I’m excited for the opportunity for folks to come together to celebrate all that Waterbury Ambulance has accomplished over the last few years,” said Mark Podgwaite, executive director of Waterbury Ambulance. “We have been working hard to raise $3 million toward our new facility. We are 77 percent of the way to our goal with just over $700,000 to raise.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.