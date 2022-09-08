Waterbury Ambulance Service needs a new facility and it’s hosting a fundraiser Sunday, Sept. 11, 4-7 p.m., at the Old Stage at the Double E in Essex Junction, with music from The Grift, food trucks and a silent auction.
“I’m excited for the opportunity for folks to come together to celebrate all that Waterbury Ambulance has accomplished over the last few years,” said Mark Podgwaite, executive director of Waterbury Ambulance. “We have been working hard to raise $3 million toward our new facility. We are 77 percent of the way to our goal with just over $700,000 to raise.”
While The Grift plays its blend of booty-shaking grooves, witty lyrics and tight vocal harmonies, peruse the silent auction for items like a day at the waterpark, local foodstuffs, artwork and an autographed baseball from the Boston Red Sox.
Tickets are $40 for adults, $20 for kids 7-16, while kids under 6 get in free.
Above and beyond 911 response, Waterbury Ambulance Service provides a variety of community trainings and is an active car seat fitting station. To date it has administered over 150,000 COVID-19 tests and over 45,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.
In 2021, the service was awarded Ambulance Service of the Year by the state.
