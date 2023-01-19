Stowe’s new high school robotics team, which calls itself Bad Weather in a nod to the region’s climate, entered its first-ever competition Jan. 7.
During the competition season, students in grades nine to 12 have six weeks to design, build and program a 125-pound autonomous robot that can navigate challenges that include collecting and stacking objects and balancing on a moving ramp to compete against other robots in an arena.
The season culminates in a series of competitions in Massachusetts in March, after which teams can advance to national and world competitions.
The theme for the 2023 First Robotics Competition season is “Charged Up.” As part of their learning, students will be challenged to “reimagine the future of energy,” seeking new, sustainable ways to power our world into the future. This year’s challenge addresses United Nations Sustainable Development Goal No. 7 focused on ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.
There are no instructions. Each team receives only a 140-page rulebook and a basic kit of parts to build a functional drive base for the robot. Working with adult mentors, students must figure everything else out on their own, including design and parts fabrication, programming and strategy. The program is entirely student-led, requiring real-world skills in teamwork, engineering, design, business planning, fundraising, programming, public speaking and marketing.
Stowe’s Bad Weather is one of only six active First Robotics Competition teams in Vermont. To date, Vermont has had the fewest teams of any state in the nation, despite the rising number of Vermont companies that rely on engineering talent. A 2022 survey by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that Vermont loses 57.5 percent of its college graduates each year — more than any other state — as young people move away to pursue a wider range of career opportunities.
Stowe was one of 113 teams in the country to receive a grant from National Aeronautics and Space Administration. In its rookie season, Stowe’s team will be actively mentored by the Rutland iBots. Bad Weather is also actively recruiting adult mentors in the area to support the team in a variety of capacities.
The high school robotics team is launching on the heels of Stowe’s other new robotics team, Dark Side, which is part of First Lego League and serves students in grades four to eight. That team is set to compete against teams from around Vermont at Norwich University on Saturday, Jan. 28.
