Jazz at The Peak featuring Aram Bedrosian, Jake Whitesell, Peter Schmeeckle and Kenny Dunbar will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 5 p.m. at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe.
The quartet will pay special tribute to Latin jazz legend Joe “Timba” Santiago and the legacy of his music. Visit sprucepeakarts.org or (802) 760-4634. Tickets are $25.
