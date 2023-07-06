The Stowe Mountain Chapel on Mt. Mansfield celebrates its 40th anniversary on Sunday, July 9, at 2:30 p.m.
A festive reception will follow the service of worship on the chapel grounds.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. High 83F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 8, 2023 @ 9:51 am
The Stowe Mountain Chapel on Mt. Mansfield celebrates its 40th anniversary on Sunday, July 9, at 2:30 p.m.
A festive reception will follow the service of worship on the chapel grounds.
The Stowe Mountain Chapel was dedicated on July 10, 1983, and created as an interfaith space where all are welcome.
The Stowe Mountain Chapel was born through hope and tragedy. Many people hoped that one day “a house of prayer for all people” might be built on Vermont’s highest mountain.
The tragic death of 9-year-old Mary Donnelly “Polly” Kieffer, who loved to climb and ski Mansfield, gave the inspiration for “a house of prayer for all people” on Vermont’s highest mountain.”
Polly saw a porcupine near the chapel location, and her older sister later named the area Porcupine Point. A year after Polly died, the Kieffer family held a memorial service near where the chapel now stands.
After the service, Rev. Marcus B. Hall, then vicar of Saint John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church in Stowe, shared with Polly’s father, William T. Kieffer Jr., his dream of a mountain chapel where skiers, hikers and climbers could pause to receive and thank God.
Kieffer’s response was “Let’s do it.”
With the help of Polly’s parents, family and other early supporters, a non-profit corporation was formed, and planning began. A distinguished Connecticut architect, F. Farny Eilers Jr., who enjoyed vacationing in Stowe, volunteered his services.
Eilers’s simple, yet stirring, design was welcomed with enthusiasm. Through the efforts of the late Sepp Ruschp, the Mountain Mansfield Company granted a 50-year renewable lease.
A ground-breaking service took place on July 16, 1982, with the founding chaplains, Rabbi Max Wall, Rev. John Nutting and the Rev. Marcus Hall.
The structure was closed in by the first snowfall in mid-November and completed by June. Some 200 people, including the late Gov. Richard A. Snelling, gathered for the service of dedication on July 10, 1983.
The annual meeting of The Stowe Mountain Chapel community will be held at 1 p.m. at the bottom of the Toll Road prior to a hike up for the anniversary dedication.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.