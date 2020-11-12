Each year the Mountain Chapel on the Toll Road on Mt. Mansfield publishes honors people who have died during that year who had an association with the mountains, whether through employment, skiing, boarding, hiking or other.
This year due to COVID-19, organizers were unable to hold their annual gathering of remembrance, noted below.
“We send our condolences and thoughts to all families and friends, and if we have missed anyone, please accept our apology and feel free to let us know,” said Cathy Snow, who can add loved ones to the list.
Contact her at cathysnow57@yahoo.com.
2020 Mountain Day of Remembrance
Tony Adams, Jack Calvin Aldrich, John F. Altermatt, Robert Russell Armstrong, Theodore Ross Barnett, Loren Day Barr, Honora D. “Bud” Bechard, Helen Slawson Beckerhoff, Ted Bowser, Basil Adams Boyea, George J. Brady, Alan Breckenridge, Susan Breen, Patricia Brosseau, Edward B. Brutzman, Gerald Raoul Joseph Cadieux, Jake Burton Carpenter, William R. Cavanaugh, Richard (Dick) Maurice Chapman, Richard Collins, Norman G. Crete, Lorraine Giele Laniel Cummings, Estelle Deane, Stephen A. Dever, Mary Ann Dillon, Daniel M. Dion, Robert Scott Donnelly, Marshall H. Eagen, Mary Crosby Earl, Randy Bruce (“B-Ski”), Juliana “Jill” (aka Jill Baker) Elliott, Charles Lynn Fife, Richard A. Fogel, Marie Jeanne Geno Gontier, Carol Good, Jean Crossley Haigh, Jessica Anne Pomerleau-Hanon, Frederick C. Hartwell, Sr., Patricia Ann Haslam, John Hodska, Brian Carlyle Hunt, Bruce C. Hunter, Lilliean L. Jankowski, Bud Kassel, Robert (Bob) Collamer Kelly, Brian A. Kneeland, Frank Lackey, Gregory B. Levins, Charles (Charlie) Duncan Lowman, Donald R. Macdonald, Alice W. Martin, Michel E. Martinet, Martin S. Mathamel, Hull Platt Maynard, Jr., Timothy M. McCarthy, William A. McCollom, William "Bill" McGinley, James D. Michelson, Elaine D. Miles, William Fraser Miles, Hugh Stevens Moore, Carole Ann Moran, John (Jack) Vincent Morrissey, Sr., James M. Morton, Barry Walch Mynter, Reverand John Nutting, Michael K. O'Brien, Ruth Painter, William C. Richwagen, Paul Rosenberg, Harriet Colodny Rosenthal, Dr. Jeffrey A. Schumacher, Francis (Frank) Shea, Erin Marie Simmons, Frederick Hewitt Smith, Gary F. Smith, Richard E. Smith, David B. Stackpole, Kenneth Merrill Strong, Jean Carew Tice, Bernard (Bernie) R. Tolmie, Shirley C. Towne, William van de Kamp, Peter F. Weir, Howard J. Wells, Dana J. Wildes, Clifton C. Wilson II, George Robert Woods, and Gladys Dinnany Zelman.
