Calling all who live along Moscow Road, Shaw Hill, River Road, Cady Hill or Nebraska Valley who have a creative bent, poster board, markers, flags or props hanging around the house to make a float for the famous Moscow 4th of July parade.
The parade starts at 10 a.m. on July 4 and floats and decorated people can start to line up near Tom Hamilton’s house on the Moscow Road, which is just west of Moscow Village. His is the white house with the porch — OK, that doesn’t help much because there are a lot of white houses with porches. So, look for a white picket fence on the hill behind the Hamilton homestead.
