Music returns to the Middlesex bandstand on Shady Rill, off Route 12, Wednesdays this summer.
The first concert is July 6 with KeruBo, an Afro-jazz group.
Concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. and are free to the public. Food is available onsite.
Other concerts include:
• July 13: Va-et-Vient (Quebecois/Cajun)
• July 20: Mal Maiz (Afro-Caribbean dance)
• July 27: Dobet Gnahoré (Afro-pop from Ivory Coast)
• Aug. 3: Ray Vega Band (Latin jazz)
• Aug. 10: Trifolium (folk/Americana)
For more information, see Facebook, email middlesexbandstand.com or call Elliot Burg at 802-272-4920.
