The Middlesex Bandstand has announced its 2023 summer season. Here’s the lineup:
- July 5, Myra Flynn, neo-soul
- July 12, A2VT, hip-hop Africa
- July 19, Nomfusi, world Afro-pop
- July 26, Buffalo Rose, folk, rock, Americana
- Aug. 2, Wesli, Haitian/world music
- Aug. 9, Nick Cassarino, multi-genre singer and songwriter
