Are you an avid young reader?
Then help Stowe Free Library celebrate the return of the middle grade book club.
Beginning June 16 at 4:30 p.m. kids in the 4th grade and up are invited to meet on the library’s front porch to share their love of reading with a particular emphasis on the newly re-named Vermont Golden Dome Book Award. Stowe High School students Sarah Evans and Isabella Mitchell will lead these hour-long gatherings under the guidance of Stowe Free Library youth services librarian Nancy Rumery.
The group will meet alternate weeks throughout the summer to discuss books and participate in activities related to the state’s student choice book award program formerly known as the Dorothy Canfield Fisher Award. Pre-registration is requested.
For more information contact Rumery at (802) 253-6145 or youthlibrarian@stowelibrary.org.
