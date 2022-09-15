“Memories after the fire: A multi-media exhibition” by Stowe artist Ann Marie Hovey will be on display at Island Arts Gallery through September.
Ann Marie was born in Burlington, graduated from Rice Memorial High School and Community College of Vermont and raised three children.
“Along the way I taught kindergarten through high school,” she said.
On Feb. 2 Anna was able to put her photographic skills to work as she documented, through tears, the devastating fire that claimed her stepfather’s cow barn and its 130 head of Jersey cattle.
The barn had stood at the corner of Percy Hill and Weeks Hill roads for over a century and was part of one of the last and largest remaining dairy farms in Stowe.
This exhibition details the before and after of the fire in paint and print, the beauty of the farm, where Hovey lives, the sweet faces of the “Jersey Girls” and the tranquility of Percy Hill.
The Island Arts Gallery at the Community Bank in South Hero is open to the public during normal banking hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.