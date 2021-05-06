The A River Runs Through It garden club will hold its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 29.
From 8:30-11:30 a.m., floral fans can stop by the Rusty Parker Park on Waterbury’s South Main Street for hardy perennials grown in members’ own gardens, plus vegetable starts and more.
All one-gallon plants will cost $5.
