Celebrate the return of the Members’ Art Show and the Festival of Trees & Lights. This year marks the 40th anniversary of this annual Stowe tradition, featuring a collection of works by members of The Current among twinkling trees in the gallery and art lounge.
An opening reception will be held Friday, Dec. 3, from 5-7 p.m. Masks are required for entry to the gallery, Pond and School streets, Stowe Village.
