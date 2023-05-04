Paul Doiron is coming to Stowe Free Library Thursday, May 11, 7 p.m. for a reading and book signing after a brief Friends of the Stowe Free Library meeting.
This is a free event and open to the public.
Doiron is the best-selling author of the Maine Game warden Mike Bowditch series of crime novels set in the Maine woods. His first book, “The Poacher’s Son,” won the Barry Award and the Strand Critics Award and was nominated for an Edgar for Best First Novel. His 14th book in the series, “Dead Man’s Wake,” comes out June 27.
Doiron, a Maine native, is an editor emeritus of Down East: The Magazine of Maine, having served as editor in chief from 2005 to 2013, before stepping down to write full time.
