Daniel Ian Smith and A Collective Directive headline this week’s Main Street Live Music Series, held every Saturday. This week’s show, Aug. 5, goes from 3-5 p.m. at the corner of Park and Main streets in Stowe’s village.
Enjoy Hebrew National franks and refreshments for sale on the green and listen to some of Vermont’s best bands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.