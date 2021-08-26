The Mad River Valley Craft Fair is back, Labor Day weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4 and 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Kenyon's Field, Waitsfield.
More than 75 juried artists, four bands — Green Mountain Swing, Blackwolf, Medicine Tribe and Some Hollow— a food court including craft cocktails and beer and 50 door prizes celebrate the fair’s 50th anniversary.
A $5 cash donation for adults benefits the Valley Players community theater.
Held rain or shine, no pets and masks strongly recommended under the tent.
More at madrivercraftfair.com.
