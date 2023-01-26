Rehearsals for Mad River Chorale’s spring term will begin on Monday, Jan. 2,3 in the chorus room at Harwood Union High School, Route 100, Duxbury, to prepare for concerts on Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13.
Rehearsals take place on Monday evenings from 7-9 p.m.
Conductor Mary Jane Austin and collaborative accompanist Alison Cerutti, as well as vocal coach Erik Kroncke, provide leadership and instruction to singers. The main pieces on the spring program are the Schubert Mass in G and the Fauré Cantique de Jean Racine. Further repertoire will be determined by Austin.
A non-auditioned community chorus, the Mad River Chorale invites singers of all levels of experience to join. The only requirements are to be able to sing with your voice section and commit to practice between rehearsals. Music-learning aids and suggestions are provided.
Dues are charged to help pay for professional staff, but scholarships are available.
