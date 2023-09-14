Fall and holiday rehearsals for Mad River Chorale open are new underway.
Conductor Mary Jane Austin, vocal coach Erik Kroncke and collaborative accompanist Alison Cerutti will lead the community chorus in holiday concerts to be performed Dec. 15 and 17.
Rehearsals are on Mondays, 7-9 p.m., in the chorus room at Harwood Union High School, Route 100 in Duxbury.
The program will include seasonal works by FInzi, Buxtehude, Poulenc, Chilcott and Brittain. The popular carol singalongs with the audience and “Hallelujah Chorus” will return after a three-year hiatus.
The Mad River Chorale welcomes new singers. The only requirements are the ability to sing in the voice section, and willingness to spend some time practicing between rehearsals. Music-learning aids are provided to all. No one is turned away for lack of ability to pay.
For information call 802-496-2048.
