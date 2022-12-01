In January 1993, 24 singers, many of whom hadn’t sung since high school, began rehearsal in the Mad River Valley Community Chorus with Danica Buckley, an inexperienced conductor supported by pianist and accompanist Joan Foster.
Today, Mad River Chorale is led by conductor Mary Jane Austin and accompanist Alison Cerutti.
For its upcoming holiday concerts, “Boundless Joy!”, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Waitsfield United Church of Christ and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Waterbury Congregational Church, the chorale will sing Vivaldi’s “Gloria” along with works by Pergolesi, John Rutter and Hector Berlioz, as well as some familiar holiday pieces.
Masks are highly recommended. All singers are vaccinated, boosted and will be tested the day of the concert.
