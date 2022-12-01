In January 1993, 24 singers, many of whom hadn’t sung since high school, began rehearsal in the Mad River Valley Community Chorus with Danica Buckley, an inexperienced conductor supported by pianist and accompanist Joan Foster.

Today, Mad River Chorale is led by conductor Mary Jane Austin and accompanist Alison Cerutti.

