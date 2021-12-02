The Mad River Chorale presents its holiday concert, “Jubilant Reunion!,” Saturday Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m. at the Waterbury Congregational Church and Sunday, Dec. 12, 4 p.m. at the Waitsfield United Church.
The chorale’s conductor, Mary Jane Austin, will be accompanied by Alison Cerutti and the singers.
The program of varied holiday music by Haydn, Brahms, Lauridsen, André Thomas, and Irving Berlin has been augmented by several of the choruses from Handel’s Messiah in addition to several Messiah solo movements by soprano Sarah Cullins and bass Erik Kroncke.
Advance tickets at madriverchorale.net or 802-496-4781.
