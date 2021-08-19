Mad River Chorale offers a benefit summer concert Thursday, Aug. 26, Waterbury Congregational Church, 7 p.m.
Mary Jane Austin, the chorale’s conductor and former pianist will accompany singers in a program of excerpts from operas such as Mozart’s “Figaro” and Verdi’s “Rigoletto,” among others.
Singers include basses Erik Kroncke and José Schmidt; tenor, Andy Ross, sopranos, Lillian Broderick and Shannon Seymour-Michl; and alto, Nessa Rabin.
Audience members must wear masks. Performers will not be masked but all will be vaccinated and will have had a negative COVID test within 24 hours of the concert.
No tickets will be sold, but all donations will be gratefully accepted at the door.
Visit madriverchorale.net for the latest COVID information.
