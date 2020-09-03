Mad River Antler and artisan Ken Kenia of Waitsfield is opening a pop-up gallery in The Mad River Green Shopping Center next to the Mad River Taste Place.
The gallery will open Friday, Sept. 4, and run through mid-October. All COVID-19 social distancing and customer limits will be followed. Masks must be worn.
Mad River Antler has crafted one-of-a-kind real antler shed creations for 13 years.
For information, including store hours, visit madriverantler.com.
