Though it had to cancel its 2020 concert season, Stowe Performing Arts has found a way to partially fill the void in the summer schedule.
Executive Director Lynn Paparella contacted Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, artists who have fond memories of their concerts at the Trapp Family Lodge meadow. The enthusiastic reception they have always received, along with the picture-perfect venue, made Stowe a family favorite.
They agreed to create a show that will be recorded exclusively for and released to supporters of Stowe Performing Arts.
In the professional studio in their home in Canada, Natalie, Donnell and Family have recorded a special show that will be available for viewing from 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 26, until 10 p.m., Monday, July 27. Viewers may gain access to the concert by donating $50 or more to Stowe Performing Arts.
Arts organizations across the country are being devastated by the restrictions imposed due to COVID-19. Although few shows are occurring, there are costs involved in maintaining any organization until life returns to normal and live performances resume.
While Stowe Performing Arts is certainly facing challenges, Paparella says the organization recognizes that others in the community also have needs and could use a boost. So, part of the proceeds from this event will be donated to Lamoille Community Food Share.
Send donations to Stowe Performing Arts, P.O. Box 3283, Stowe, VT 05672, or visit stoweperformingarts.com/sponsorship-now. Instructions for viewing of the MacMaster-Leahy show will be sent by email.
Questions: Lynn Paparella at 253-7792.
