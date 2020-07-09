Though the coronavirus pandemic forced cancellation of "the world's shortest July 4th parade" in Moscow, the Adams Mill community kept the spirit alive.
The Lunde family festooned its trailer with patriotic regalia and paraded the lengths of Smith Falls Lane and Adams Mill Road for a single-digit turnout of strictly socially distanced fans.
All look forward with hope to the return of the Moscow Parade in 2021.
