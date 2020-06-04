Wren Murphy, a Stowe High School senior, contacted Lamoille Community Food Share in late April. She raised $800 in one weekend then shopped for and dropped off much-needed personal care items at Food Share in Morrisville. Here’s her story:
“I am graduating from Stowe High School this spring and I am planning on attending American University in Washington, D.C., in the fall. My mom and I were traveling in Ecuador when COVID-19 began to get a lot worse and we made the hard decision to come home. I had planned this semester for us to travel and volunteer together in Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru and Chile.
“I have been very interested in studying international relations and environmental studies (specifically climate change and sustainability) in college for a long time and since I had finished most of my credits in high school a little early, I decided to plan for my spring semester to be abroad while still practicing Spanish and taking an independent study with one of my teachers on sustainability. We were unable to continue on, traveling to Peru and Chile, but I am determined to get there one day!
“When I got home, I just really wanted to take on some sort of project to keep me busy and try and give back to the community. All of these donations came in so fast in just a week when spreading the word around our community, so I hope I can do another supply drive at some point soon. I know a lot of people, including myself, have been looking for ways to help in any way they can.”