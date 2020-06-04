Wren Murphy and Food Share
Courtesy photo

Wren Murphy, a Stowe High School senior, contacted Lamoille Community Food Share in late April. She raised $800 in one weekend then shopped for and dropped off much-needed personal care items at Food Share in Morrisville. Here’s her story:

“I am graduating from Stowe High School this spring and I am planning on attending American University in Washington, D.C., in the fall. My mom and I were traveling in Ecuador when COVID-19 began to get a lot worse and we made the hard decision to come home. I had planned this semester for us to travel and volunteer together in Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru and Chile.

“I have been very interested in studying international relations and environmental studies (specifically climate change and sustainability) in college for a long time and since I had finished most of my credits in high school a little early, I decided to plan for my spring semester to be abroad while still practicing Spanish and taking an independent study with one of my teachers on sustainability. We were unable to continue on, traveling to Peru and Chile, but I am determined to get there one day!

“When I got home, I just really wanted to take on some sort of project to keep me busy and try and give back to the community. All of these donations came in so fast in just a week when spreading the word around our community, so I hope I can do another supply drive at some point soon. I know a lot of people, including myself, have been looking for ways to help in any way they can.”

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.