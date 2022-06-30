Friday, July 1, is locals’ day at Stowe Historical Society.
Plan to come to the Stowe Historical Society Museum July 1 between 4-7 p.m. and see the new exhibits, some smaller classic exhibits, and visit the Bloody Brook Schoolhouse.
When was the last time you visited?
The historical society campus is located at 90 School St., next to the Stowe Free Library.
Can’t come on locals’ day? Then visit any Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday from 1-4 p.m., or when you see the flags are out.
