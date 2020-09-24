Trapp Family Lodge will host a stop of the New Leaf Outdoor Musical Cabaret tour, Saturday, Oct. 3.
The cabaret concert is presented by Lyric Theatre with socially-distant performances. With themes of change, the concert highlights both traditional and contemporary musical pieces from the Broadway catalog.
Bring your own lawn chairs, blankets and masks. Gates to the Trapp Family concert meadow open at 4:30 p.m., so bring your own picnic and beverages. Alcohol is permitted.
The artistic director is Pearl Guerriere, the musical director is Andriana Chobot, with cast members Kaitie Bessette, Max Chlumecky, Jayden M. Choquette, Sarah Connor, Victoria Fearn, Kira Johnson, Connor Kendall, Timmy Lewis, Amelia Mason, Kaity McSalis, Kristina McSalis, Nathaniel Miller, Vonnie Murad, Noelle Nilo, Taryn Noelle, Stella Pappas, Erika Polner, Eric Rainville and Sarah Wright.
Reserve tickets in advance; donations will also be accepted at the show. Reserve at bit.ly/33M07q2.
For information, call 802-658-1484; lyrictheatrevt.org.
There will be no public restrooms available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.