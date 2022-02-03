The 4th Mountain River School Nordic ski race will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, 8-10 a.m. at the outdoor center at Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe.
The race is open to participants ages 3 to 17, and course options include 1K, 3K and 5K. Snowshoes are welcome.
The race benefits both the school’s tuition assistance fund and a nonprofit chosen by the school’s student body.
The registration fee is $22 per racer. Prizes include discounted ski tickets, gift certificates to local restaurants and shops, and more. Bagels, hot cocoa and water will be available for all participants.
For more information and to register, visit mountainriverschool.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.