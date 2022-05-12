Little River Hotglass Studio in Stowe is donating 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of two glass-blown ornaments to help the animals in war-torn Ukraine.
Proceeds will support two United Kingdom-based charities — WarPaws and Breaking the Chains-Documentaries — to rescue animals that had to be left behind as their owners had to flee the country.
To learn more, go to bit.ly/397yvC4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.