The Stowe Village Green glows with the Tree of Lights. A total of 270 lights were added the last two weeks of the annual fundraiser, for a total of 678 glowing lights in remembrance and honor of loved ones and with gratitude for blessings and loved ones.
Each $1 donation to light a bulb on the tree is split evenly between Central Vermont Hospice and Lamoille Home Health and Hospice.
Sixty lights are in memory of John Beard, Steve Stromwell, Dick Collins, and Don Manning, given by Rick and Patty Oden; 10 lights are in memory of Greg Rothammer and Bill Danforth, given by Ann Danforth; 25 lights are in memory of Olga and Arthur Dana, Muriel and Fritz Wiessner, Peggy and Mac Clarke, Jean Godin, Clarke Foster, Mary and Ralph Foster, Jerry Tallman, George Thompson, Ki and Stan Wright, Allan J. Coppock, Patsy Batchelder Wiessner, and Bob Rohr, given by Alice Dana Spencer; 25 lights are in memory of Linda B. Adams, given by Sydney, Bettina, and Kelsey; 20 lights are in memory of Ruth and Al Gottlieb, George and Angie Gale, and Dot Nelson, given by Karin and Betsy Gottlieb; five lights are in memory of Ruth and Raymund Spear, given by Kelly Spear; 25 lights are in honor of Gail’s birthday, and 100 lights are in memory of Dot and Clem Wilkins, given anonymously.
The Outreach Committee at St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church sponsors this ecumenical fundraiser. All proceeds collected from Dec. 5 to Jan. 2 are divided equally between Lamoille Hospice and Central Vermont Hospice. These local hospices care for the very ill, terminally ill and their families.
Thank you to The Country Store, Harvest Market and St. John’s in the Mountains for being collection sites, the Stowe Post Office, the Stowe Reporter for supporting this yearly fundraiser, and Stowe Vibrancy for the evergreen tree on the Village Green. Thank you, everyone, for giving to our local hospices, which care for the very ill, terminally ill and their families.