Stowe Community Church women’s fellowship wants to help make your Thanksgiving desserts.
Preorder homemade pumpkin or apple pies by Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Pickup pies Tuesday, Nov. 23, 1-6 p.m. or Wednesday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-noon.
Cost is $20 per pie. Call Stowe Community Church at 253-7257, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., or email info@stowechurch.org.
